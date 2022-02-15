Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 B-.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aramark stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Aramark worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

