ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given New C$20.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the topic of several other research reports. boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.18.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

AETUF opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.