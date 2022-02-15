ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.60.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.16 and a 52-week high of C$15.64.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

