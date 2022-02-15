Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 323,000 shares.The stock last traded at $20.51 and had previously closed at $19.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

