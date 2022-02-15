Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACA stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 118,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.