Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ANET opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.94. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777,694 shares of company stock valued at $109,129,897 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.26.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

