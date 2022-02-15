Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ANET opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.94. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777,694 shares of company stock valued at $109,129,897 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
