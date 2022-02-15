Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the January 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days.
Shares of ARLUF opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $37.39.
About Aristocrat Leisure
