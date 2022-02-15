Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$867,403.50 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.83, for a total value of C$867,403.50.
Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total value of C$841,864.50.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total value of C$289,697.50.
Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$56.19. 197,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,797. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.63. Aritzia Inc. has a 12 month low of C$27.71 and a 12 month high of C$60.64.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
