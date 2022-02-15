Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 167.44% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.41%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after buying an additional 83,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.