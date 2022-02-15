Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.230-$5.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $737 million-$754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.92. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

