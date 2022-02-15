Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.45) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.18) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.86) to GBX 2,470 ($33.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.33).

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,901.50 ($25.73) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.84). The company has a market cap of £15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 31.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,993.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,961.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.83), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($617,312.22). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.31), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,081,498.89).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

