Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.18) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 62 ($0.84) on Tuesday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 61.70 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.09). The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

