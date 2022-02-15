ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.02

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and traded as low as $32.94. ATCO shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 3,259 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

