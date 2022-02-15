Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,300 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ATCX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,621. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $374.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider Jonathan M. Parnell purchased 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $29,842.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $91,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,063 shares of company stock worth $274,509. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

