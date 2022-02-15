Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.43.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 860,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 42,221 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

