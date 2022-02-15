AtromG8 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,085.00 (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, AtromG8 has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $5,085.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.79 or 0.07061064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,262.06 or 1.00114877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

