AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,085,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,091,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

