AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

T traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 951,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,778,098. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

