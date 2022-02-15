Aurora Innovation (AUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Aurora Innovation
Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc
