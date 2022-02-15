Aurora Innovation (AUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.