Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.36.

Shares of ADSK opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.51. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $223.81 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,616,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

