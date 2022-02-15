Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 7.0% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $403,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $201.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

