Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.740-$6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.21 billion-$16.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.17 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.45. 20,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.74. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.38.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

