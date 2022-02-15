Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of AVLR opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.10.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,275. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,123,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avalara by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avalara by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,894 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

