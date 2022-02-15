Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis decreased their target price on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.26 on Monday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.