Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis decreased their target price on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.26 on Monday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Avinger by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

