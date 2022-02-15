AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €33.99 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €33.99 ($38.63) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.96 ($34.05).

Shares of CS traded down €0.85 ($0.96) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €27.58 ($31.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,514,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.09. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

