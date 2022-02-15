Axa S.A. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APPS opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

