Axa S.A. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ICF International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ICF International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.72 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

