Axa S.A. Purchases 60,100 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in H&R Block by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 444,997 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

