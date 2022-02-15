Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 50,994 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,066. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CF opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.
CF Industries Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.
