Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 50,994 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,066. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Shares of CF opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.