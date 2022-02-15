Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 94,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.