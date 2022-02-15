Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

