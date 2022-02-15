AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 612,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 260,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses on the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm is also involved in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

