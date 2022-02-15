AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 612,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 260,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXIM)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM)
