AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

AXTI opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $311.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.22. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.