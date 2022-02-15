AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the January 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AZZ alerts:

NYSE:AZZ traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. 84,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. AZZ has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AZZ by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 161,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AZZ by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AZZ by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 68,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.