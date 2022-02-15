B. Riley Comments on Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 10.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

