B2Gold (BTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.13 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.
In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.
Featured Stories
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.