B2Gold (BTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.13 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

