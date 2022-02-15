B2Gold (BTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.13 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (down from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.95.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

