Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.25) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 352 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.20 ($4.74).

BAB stock opened at GBX 304.20 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -1.88. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 328.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($129,093.37).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

