Bain Capital Credit LP Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Bain Capital Credit LP increased its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,841 shares during the period. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bain Capital Credit LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bain Capital Credit LP’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,767 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OACB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,431. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

