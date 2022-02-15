Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,434,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,786,000. Rapid Micro Biosystems makes up approximately 9.7% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned 20.53% of Rapid Micro Biosystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth $419,000. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Shares of RPID stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,972. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPID. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.