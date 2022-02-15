Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Boosts Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 3.5% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 1.56% of Shift4 Payments worth $100,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

FOUR stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.96. 5,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

