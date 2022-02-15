Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 348,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,985,000. East West Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.