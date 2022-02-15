Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.23. 17,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average is $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

