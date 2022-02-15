Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 431,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after buying an additional 52,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.37.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

