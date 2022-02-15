Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.42 and a 200-day moving average of $445.52. The stock has a market cap of $450.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

