Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. 50,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,792. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

