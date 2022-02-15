Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, hitting $512.52. 8,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.94 and its 200 day moving average is $493.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

