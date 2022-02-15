Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.11. 13,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,864. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.56.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.