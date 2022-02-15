Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.61. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Bally’s stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.25. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bally’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 403,273 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.