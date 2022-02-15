Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 205,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $392.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -1.33. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

